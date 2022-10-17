Western Advocate
Panorama Platypi suffers its first loss of the 2022 Western Women's Rugby League opens season

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated October 17 2022 - 3:12am, first published 1:00am
Erin Naden scored a try in Panorama Platypi's six-point defeat to Orange Vipers on Sunday. Picture by Jude Keogh.

THEY might've been down on players, but the Panorama Platypi opens footballers have put on a brave performance in a six-point defeat to Orange Vipers in Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL).

