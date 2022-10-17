THEY might've been down on players, but the Panorama Platypi opens footballers have put on a brave performance in a six-point defeat to Orange Vipers in Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL).
Down 16-4 at the break in the round three clash at Pride Park, Kevin Grimshaw's players had no chance to catch their breath, with just 13 players meaning there was no opportunity to take a break on the interchange bench.
Considering the circumstances, Grimshaw said he was proud of his team's performance.
"I was really happy with our effort. Obviously we're disappointed with the result but I'm extremely proud of the effort," he said.
"No one got a spell and it was pretty hot as well."
Grimshaw had to turn to a number of under 18s players to fill the ranks, with Mia Lee, Layla Rumball and Menzi White all getting a chance to impress in first grade.
Considering the circumstances, Grimshaw said he was pleased with his team's effort in the second half.
"The girls really fought hard in the second half. I told them after the game that the score could've blown out to 40-8 or something like that," he said.
"Orange had all the momentum and we were down on troops, but the girls really dug in and fought for one another, which I thought was really impressive.
"That's a good outlook for us pushing forward. That shows we can really grind out a game, that we can stay in the battle even though we didn't win.
"A big thanks of course to the girls who stepped up from the 18s.
Grimshaw said he was impressed from the performance of two of his rugby union recruits - Paris Campion and Tiana Anderson - who usually play for Bathurst Bulldogs in the Central West Rugby Union women's competition.
"They're both from the Bulldogs and they haven't played league, but they're doing really well. They've fitted in really well," he said.
While Claudia McLaren was a big loss for Platypi, Grimshaw described St Pat's league tag talent Meredith Jones has a "like-for-like" addition.
"Meredith Jones has come on board from league tag again. Meredith and Claudia are like-for-like," he said.
"We haven't lost a great deal, in that respect. We've probably picked up some players as well."
Sunday will see Platypi host its first game of the season, as they welcome Woodbridge to Carrington Park.
