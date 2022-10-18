Man turns violent after girlfriend questions his commitment to relationship, court hears

A MAN who got into a fight with his then girlfriend after she questioned his commitment to their relationship has narrowly escaped time behind bars.
The man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 after he pleaded guilty last month to intimidation (domestic) and intentionally choking someone without consent (domestic).
Documents presented to the court said the victim was in the man's bedroom about 3pm on August 15 this year when she asked him about speaking to other girls on social media.
The man grabbed the victim by the throat with his right hand and pushed her against the bedroom wall. The court heard the victim struggled to breathe as a result of the pressure applied to her neck by the man.
The victim then pushed the man off her and tried to walk away before the man shoulder charged her, which resulted in the victim hitting her head on the fridge in the bedroom.
Due to feeling dizzy, the victim sat down on the man's bed before he kicked her off, which caused her to hit her back and rear of her head on his desk.
The victim tried to leave but the man picked her up by both arms and threw her 1.5 metres. Court papers said the victim landed on her feet and suffered bruising on both of her arms, which she took a photo of.
The court was told the victim tried to leave once again but the man ran into the dinning room and grabbed a chair, before he used it to jab towards the victim to intimidate her.
The man then hit the victim in the stomach and above her left eyebrow with the item. The victim fled from the residence as he chased her with the chair.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station with her parents to report the incident at 4.45pm on August 27 this year, where she provided a domestic violence evidence in chief statement and photos of her injuries.
Police went to the man's address at 5.45pm the same day where he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Police prosecutor, Sergeant Pearce said during sentencing the man - who was on a community correction order at the time for affray - "should be in jail" for his actions and noted his concern for the man's "inability to control his anger".
Magistrate R Rabbidge sentenced the man to a 12-month intensive correction order with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections, and ordered him to undertake 80 hours of unpaid community service work.
