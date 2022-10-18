Man told he 'put everybody at risk' when he drove while drunk and without a licence

"YOU CLEARLY have a significant issue with alcohol."
That's what Magistrate R Rabbidge said to Mervyn Hagan, 26, of McGrath Street, West Bathurst, after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 5 to never licenced person operating a vehicle and mid-range drink-driving.
Police said they were patrolling Rocket Street in Bathurst when they saw a silver Hyundai station wagon - being driven by Hagan - turn from Bentinck Street onto the same road as police about 12.40pm on April 13 this year, court documents said.
The vehicle attracted the attention of police after Hagan slowed down significantly before he reached a roundabout and hesitated to conduct a turn.
Police said they activated their warning devices and pulled Hagan over along Rocket Street before they approached the vehicle.
The court heard police believed upon approach that Hagan was under the influence of alcohol.
Police said Hagan was agitated and kept asking to be arrested because he had too much to drink and wanted to "get it over and done with".
Hagan admitted to police he didn't have a driver's licence, before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he submitted a positive reading for alcohol of 0.101.
A check in the Roads and Maritime Services database showed Hagan had never held a driver's licence in NSW.
Hagan's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan told the court during sentencing his client had a history of alcohol abuse, and since commencing the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program, he had cut down on the number of alcoholic drinks he consumed on a weekly basis from 58 to 44.
"We all know millions of people struggle with alcohol issues ... but you [Hagan] put everybody at risk when you then get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol," Magistrate Rabbidge said.
Hagan was placed on a community correction order for 12 months with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections.
He was also fined $300 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. Once the disqualification period is complete, Hagan must have an interlock device installed in his vehicle for 24 months.
