HE jetted in the Egdell Jog, he powered in the Panorama Punish and now Max Martinez can boast a podium finish in his race at the 2022 New South Wales 3,000 metres Championship.
The talented Bathurst runner continued his impressive run of form at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday by placing third in the men's D race.
An annual open age event, the championships draws the best runners from across the state.
Twelve months earlier Martinez had ranked third in the E race, but on Saturday his current personal best over the distance earned him a start in the D race.
It meant he was racing against older, more experienced rivals but Martinez just stuck to his regular tactics and his talent shone through.
"You're racing against all ages, it's not based off ages groups, it's done off the times you register," he said.
"I enjoy it because I usually just sit behind a pack and kick with a couple of laps to go. It's just sit behind a pack that's doing my pace and if I feel good, push in those last laps."
Pacing himself early, Martinez was able to then kick as he'd hoped. He crossed the line in a time of 9:01.46, only 0.06 seconds off second place and not far behind the 8:58 of victor Harrison Phillips.
Though his time was not quite as fast as the 8:56.40 he clocked at last year's 3,000m championships, Martinez was still happy with his time given the conditions.
It added another state top-three result to an already impressive running resume.
"It wasn't a PB, but I was still happy with it, it was pretty warm," he said.
"I was wearing sunnies, that's how bright it was, I usually don't have them on, we ran at like 6pm and yeah, it was still sunny as and like 22-23 degrees, so it was pretty warm.
"I usually do pretty well, at the same event last year I was in the E race and I finished third as well.
"Then earlier in the year I went down to the five kay champs, that was back in February, and I finished third in my race there."
Another reason Martinez was delighted with his efforts was that he finished in front of fellow Bathurst runner Miller Rivett.
The duo enjoy a friendly rivalry, but Rivett had placed second in this year's Edgell Jog when Martinez was fourth, while in the Mount Panorama Punish, Rivett crossed the line in third with Martinez following eight seconds later in fifth.
But at Sydney Olympic Park Rivett had to settle for seventh in the men's D race with a time of 9:12.20.
"I was happy to beat him because he got me in the Edgell Jog and the Punish, I was happy to get one back over him," Martinez laughed.
"We have a pretty good rivalry, we push each other and we get the best out of each other. We're always happy for each other when we do well.
"It's the start of track season now so I'll have a look and see what's coming up, but yeah, not a bad way to start."
As well as Rivett and Martinez striding out in the championships, another talented Bathurst runner in Aaron Houston also tested his legs over the 3km.
Houston placed 13th in the men's E Race in a time of 9:15.84.
It was a handy effort as the talented para-athlete builds towards the Virtus World Cross Country in San Diego, California in November.
