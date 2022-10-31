Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Five things we learned from round four of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 31 2022 - 4:39am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were plenty of tasty moments in the latest round of BOIDC and things we learned as well. Picture by Phil Blatch

IT took a month, but finally there's been a Saturday in which every scheduled Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket match went ahead and as such, there's plenty of talking points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.