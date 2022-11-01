Western Advocate
Three-time premiership winning coach Liz Kennedy calls time on mentoring Bathurst Giants women

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:00am
After five years as Bathurst Giants coach, Liz Kennedy has decided to step down from the role. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

THREE premierships, four grand finals, a coach of the year nod and truckload of new 'daughters' - they are all things Liz Kennedy will cherish now she's decided to call time on her Bathurst Giants coaching career.

