Billy Kitt enjoys his first maiden harness racing win as McArdle Magic wins at Bathurst Paceway

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 8:00am
Doug Hewitt, McArdle Magic and Billy Kitt, following the win at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday. Picture from Bathurst Harness Racing Club Facebook page.

BILLY Kitt is looking forward to what harness racing can bring him, as Oberon native celebrated his first ever win as a trainer at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night.

