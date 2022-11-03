BILLY Kitt is looking forward to what harness racing can bring him, as Oberon native celebrated his first ever win as a trainer at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night.
McArdle Magic, Kitt's only ever starter, lined up from barrier one in the last - the Llowalong Farms Maiden Pace (2260 metres) - at Bathurst, finishing 3.60 lengths ahead of race favourite Lord of Misrule ($1.22).
Kitt said it was fantastic to claim his first ever win.
"It's been real good to get the win," he said.
"I've had four starts now and I haven't finished outside the top three. It's been a dream start to it and to get the win was the best.
"I'm here to stay. I definitely want to get a fair few horses in my name. I'm definitely here to stay. I'm looking to do big things."
Kitt was full of praise for Georges Plains' Doug Hewitt, who drove the four-year-old bay gelding to victory.
"Doug's a great driver. He's someone I trust a lot on my horses," he said.
"He came back and felt the horse felt super the whole way. If he get away any stage he was going to run them down and it just worked out perfectly.
"Doug is just magic."
McArdle Magic is the only horse Kitt has racing at the moment, but he said he's got two others in work that aren't ready for racing.
Kitt said he's worked hard to get McArdle Magic ready for the races.
"He's come a long way," he said.
"I got the horse about a year ago and it took about six months to get him to the track.
"It took me a long time to get him right, but I've been absolutely wrapped with how he's gone.
"I'll probably give him a few more starts and then give him a little break. I think he'll come back a much better horse."
The Oberon native was previously contracted with the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers, before he rediscovered his love for harness racing when working with the Hewitt stable at Georges Plains.
He's recently enjoyed several memorable moments as an owner, with Pale Face Jo surviving a close brush with death to be a six-time winner and Key Defender reinventing himself as a very capable country competitor.
