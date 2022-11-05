Western Advocate
Updated

Jemena hoping to have Bathurst's gas re-connected in one week

By Newsroom
Updated November 6 2022 - 11:22am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemena hoping to have city's gas re-connected in one week

Jemena crews, supported by local emergency services and council workers, are continuing works across locations affected by the current gas outage, with the company aiming to have gas supplies re-connected in Bathurst in one week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.