Jemena hoping to have city's gas re-connected in one week

Jemena crews, supported by local emergency services and council workers, are continuing works across locations affected by the current gas outage, with the company aiming to have gas supplies re-connected in Bathurst in one week.
A spokesperson for the company said the main focus remains the safety of the local gas distribution networks, ahead of gas being restored.
The spokesperson said Jemena has started restoring gas to homes and businesses in Bathurst, and anticipate this will be completed within approximately one week.
"However, the most recent advice from APA remains that its repairs to the Young-Lithgow pipeline needed to restore supply to Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang may take up to four weeks.
"We understand APA is also working on temporary solutions that may enable us to connect gas earlier for some customers."
The spokesperson said Jemena will not be able to commence reconnections in those communities until those activities have taken place.
"We thank local community members for their patience in this challenging time."
Jemena crews focused on the following work on Saturday:
Bathurst
Jemena crews will continue to perform 'make safe' works across the city today, ahead of restoring gas to homes and businesses. More than half of all premises in Bathurst have been visited by our crews.
Work to restore gas to premises in White Rock and Raglan is well advanced. Most homes and businesses in these areas had gas restored Friday. Calling cards were left where crews could not access properties - we ask community members to follow the directions on those cards to have their gas restored.
Work to restore gas to premises in Kelso has started and will continue today. Restoration of the remaining sectors of Bathurst will continue over the next week.
Lithgow
Jemena crews in Lithgow are starting early safety works on the gas network that are required for the restoration of gas.
Oberon
For safety reasons, Jemena needs to suspend the supply of gas to customers in Oberon within the next 24 hours. Our crews will be in Oberon today. This will impact all gas customers in Oberon except for Oberon Hospital, life support and other customers Jemena has classified as vulnerable. We acknowledge and apologise for the disruption to our customers, particularly in current weather conditions.
Safety advice
Jemena advises:
Fire and Rescue NSW advises:
If you have safety concerns, please reach out to us on 131 909 or in an emergency, phone 000.
