Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Racing returns to Bathurst on Saturday, good conditions

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:12pm, first published November 9 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good conditions set to be a boost for track and racegoers

RACING is set to return to Tyers Park on Saturday and although the city has coped plenty of rain in recent months, the track is looking to be in top condition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.