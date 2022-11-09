Good conditions set to be a boost for track and racegoers

RACING is set to return to Tyers Park on Saturday and although the city has coped plenty of rain in recent months, the track is looking to be in top condition.
Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing Club manager Michelle Tarpenning said the track is currently at a soft six, but with mostly clear and warm conditions in the lead up to the six-race meeting, it's expected the rating will rise.
"I imagine the track will improve to a five on the day, considering the days we're going to have in the lead up to Saturday," she said.
"Saturday's weather is predicted to be like 27 or something. We can't ask for more than that.
READ MORE:
"We do have a little bit of rain predicted in the lead up but nothing substantial.
"The cover is fantastic. The soft six is in a fantastic rating leading into this race meeting. We're very happy with that."
Tarpenning is expecting a great day on and off track, with some good nominations - especially amongst local trainers - and plenty of activities for racegoers.
"This is actually our Christmas race meeting, so we've got a number of corporate heres to celebrate the day, which works really them on Saturday for them," she said.
"Only six races and the nominations are fantastic. Obviously they'll be cut back, the first has 23 and there's only 14 barriers.
"There's some really strong fields and a good local contingent racing with Dean Mirfin, Roy McCabe, Paul Theobald and Gayna Williams all having runners in."
Tarpenning said a number of other tracks around the state will host meetings too.
"The nominations are great and there are few races on that day, being up against Broken Hill, Gunnedah, Newcastle and Kembla Grange," she said.
"It's a great field before Christmas, a great opportunity for people to be racing on that Saturday."
Times are yet to be announced for Saturday's meeting at Tyers Park, but all six will have $16,000 in prize money on offer for competing horses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.