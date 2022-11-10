Western Advocate
NRL premiers Penrith Panthers to face Wests Tigers at Bathurst in 2023

Updated November 10 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 11:20am
The fixture for the 2023 NRL fixture in Bathurst has been confirmed. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

REIGNING NRL premiers Penrith Panthers are set to lock horns with Western Sydney rivals Wests Tigers at Bathurst next year.

