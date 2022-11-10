Theobald hoping his gelding have plenty of room come race day

PAUL Theobald will be hoping for plenty of room for his two chances, when racing returns to Tyers Park on Saturday.
The Bathurst trainer has two horses entered in the six-race meeting - Tiger King in race three (1100 metres) and Fear Index in race four (110 metres).
Theobald rated Fear Index as the more likely of the two horses, saying the draw of six will be favourable for the four-year-old gelding.
"He's been going really well, excellent actually. He's a just little bit immature," he said.
"The draw suits him. He needs galloping room, he needs to be on the outside a little bit.
"He doesn't need cover, he needs galloping room. He likes to see wide open spaces in front of him, so he can gallop."
While the gelding is yet to place in any of his 11 career starts, Theobald said he's pleased with how Fear Index is going, but said he just needs to mature a bit.
"Yeah I'm pleased with how he's going, but he beats himself," Theobald admitted.
"He does things that are little a bit wrong, but he's a bit immature. He does these things wrong and that'll cost him the race or a place, basically."
Like Fear Index, Theobald said his other starter - Tiger King - prefers more galloping room.
"He needs galloping room too," he said.
"They must be talking these two horses. He doesn't like to be in the ruck, is what I'm saying. His only problem is he gives it away. If he overcomes that, he'll be right."
Tiger King's last start was 13th from as many starters at Dubbo back on October 29.
Theobald said the five-year-old gelding had a few muscle problems from that race, but he said Tiger King is ready to go now.
"His last start, he had a few muscle problems but we've corrected them. He's fit and ready to go," he said.
"He'll put in a good show. He's a good place bet."
Racing is expected to get underway from Tyers Park at 2.09pm, with the sixth and final race running from 5.24pm.
