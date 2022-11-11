Western Advocate

Men of League golf day attracts over 200 participants

Updated November 11 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 3:00pm
Enjoying the day were Shane Rodney, Cliff Lyons, Luke Johnson and Mark Bryant.

OVER 200 golfers were out in force the Men of League's Annual Golf Day, which was held on November 6.

