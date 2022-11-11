OVER 200 golfers were out in force the Men of League's Annual Golf Day, which was held on November 6.
The event, which was an overwhelming success, was the second this year, with the one held in May replacing the postponed 2021 event.
Among the special guests were former Manly players Cliff Lyons and Mark Bryant, former Manly Panthers player Shane Rodney and Peter Mortimer (Canterbury Bulldogs).
James Grant acted as emcee.
The cup classic was held as a means to raise money for the Men of League Foundation.
The foundation, which is currently celebrating its 20 years of service, is a wellbeing program to help those within the rugby league community who are in need of financial assistance and emotional or social support.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Royce George, Mid-West committee member for the Men of League Foundation, said that the day was not just exclusive to those who are skilled in the game of golf.
As well as ensuring that people of all golfing abilities were catered for, there was also special entertainment around the course.
Following the golfing portion of the day, attendees joined the legends of league for festivities in the club house which included the announcement of the winners of the golf cup, as well as raffles, prizes, and auctions, including the auction of a signed league jersey.
Mr George thanked everyone involved in the event's success.
"We have to thank all our local businesses very much as we secured a very large number of hole sponsors and a wide range of donations and gifts to raffle off. We also had an excellent array of memorabilia to auction off," Mr George said.
"We estimated around 200 players/non-players were in attendance and the foundation very much appreciate their involvement and support."
The Men Of League Foundation Perpetual Golf Cup was won by Team Chapple.
Mr George said he estimates approximately $20,000 has been raised for the Men of League Foundation, and encouraged everyone to circle October 29, 2023 on their calendar, when next year's event is scheduled.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.