HE won't get to race at Mount Panorama on Sunday as part of the Bathurst International, but Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim can still consider himself lucky as he was able to walk away from a huge crash at McPhillamy Park.
During the first 15-minute qualifying session of the GT World Challenge Australia on Saturday, Ibrahim was doing an excellent job behind the wheel of the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3 he was sharing with Jamie Whincup.
He was sitting third on the time sheet after clocking a 2:08.2600 on his fourth lap and pushing to further lower that time.
But he pushed too hard and at McPhillamy Park lost control. Ibrahim went off into the gravel trap and hit the tyre wall, which sent the Mercedes-AMG into a roll, finishing on its roof.
However, Ibrahim was able to climb out of the car and went to the medical centre where he was cleared of any serious injury.
Though the incident left the Mercedes with huge damage including a bent chassis which meant it was ruled out, Whincup was just happy his team-mate was okay.
"That's motor sport, you know it's his first time at Bathurst and we all know GT cars around here are fairly tense and you're hanging onto the thing," he said.
"He was doing a great job, like to do a 2:08 on his first appearance here.
"He just was slightly wide coming over the top of the crest at McPhillamy, just got the kerb, which meant the car went through the gravel trap, hit the fence and up and over it went.
"So as I said to him, all the good drivers crash first year at Bathurst, don't let it dampen your spirits too much."
Whincup revealed that the g-force experience by Ibrahim not only during the impact with the wall, but while rolling was significant.
"We've looked at the data, we've looked at the onboard and looked at the G graph, the G graph is the most alarming. It was 40Gs one way then 40 again the other and it's done that two or three times, so massive G impact," he said.
"The crutch belt did some damage down low in the crown jewels, but we shouldn't joke about it, it was a big crash and to just come out with only that injury is pretty good.
"I can believe how well he is for that many Gs."
Though the #88 was ruled out, Triple Eight will still have representation in Sunday's three-hour GT World Australia race.
Supercars talent Broc Feeney will share the #888 Mercedes-AMG with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.
It is the Bathurst Schumacher Motorsport team, which has Brad Schumacher pairing with Tim Slade in an Audi R8 LMS Ultra, that will go from pole position.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.