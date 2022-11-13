Western Advocate

The Girl Guide Hall is one stop on Bathurst's Garage Sale Trail

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 13 2022 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girl Guide leader Fiona Spellman with Girl Guide's Monique Whittontoune, Charlotte McCurley and Emma Thompson in the Girl Guide hall for the Garage Sale Trail. Picture by Alise McIntosh

This weekend has proved to be a bargain hunter's dream come true, with over 20 locations participating in the Bathurst Garage Sale Trail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.