This weekend has proved to be a bargain hunter's dream come true, with over 20 locations participating in the Bathurst Garage Sale Trail.
This sale saw individuals and organisations register online, to be a part of the festival that celebrates the sale of pre-loved goods.
By rehoming these items, it ensures that the life of these items is extended, and in turn, ensures that these items are saved from landfill.
One organisation that registered as part of Bathurst's Garage Sale Trail, was Girl Guides.
For the Bathurst Girl Guides, taking part of this festival doubled as a means to rehome members' pre-loved goods, as well as raising money for guides to attend next year's jamboree.
Girl Guide leader Gaylene Anderson said that the garage sale was a means to allow the girls were directly involved in the fundraising efforts for the jamboree.
"They've been asked to clean out their cupboards, and ask family and friends for donations, and then man the weekend," Ms Anderson said.
"This is just one of the ways that we can get the girls involved in their own fundraising."
Ms Anderson said that so far, the garage sale has been unprecedently popular.
"Yesterday was really successful ... I think we had about 100 people come through," she said.
"There were die-hard garage sale fans chomping at the bit at the door in the morning yesterday.
"We had one guy who grabbed $55 worth of board games."
As well as the garage sale being successful in selling items donated by members, it also saw local businesses donate items in solidarity with the plight to allow the girls to attend jamboree.
"We've had a local business donate some demo stock to be sold, so we've got some beautiful lounges at the back that have been donated by Quicksew to hopefully pump up the funds a little bit," Ms Anderson said.
"We've got lots of books, we've got kids clothes, we've got toys, board games, camping equipment, kitchen appliances, chairs ... magazine collections, shoes, some DVD's, CD's, aprons, bedding, kids car seats and prams, we've got a bit of everything."
Member of the Girl Guides Charlotte McCurley was overwhelmed with the support from the community donating goods and getting behind the garage sale in order to help the guides achieve their goal.
"To be able to go to jamboree would be amazing. I've been in Guides since I was little and I've always wanted to go to a big camp and be able to do the activities and have fun with my friends," she said.
"Because we're a not-for-profit organisation it's great that the community come and support us to be able to go."
The Garage Sale Trail will also be running next weekend, Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20.
A list of participating sites is available online via the Garage Sale Trail website.
