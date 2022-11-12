Dio's class of 1980 together remembering the fun times

THE Class of 1980 from the Diocesan Catholic Girls High School - now McKillop College, came together on the weekend to celebrate their 40th reunion, albeit delayed two years thanks to Covid-19.
Organiser Kris Rose said the girls started arriving in Bathurst on Friday where they had lunch at Panthers and then on Friday night they had a big get together at the Church Bar.
On the Saturday night they had another wonderful catchup at the Greens on William where Ms Rose opened proceedings and then invited Jenny Barry to do an Acknowledgement of Country, followed by a welcome speech by Maryanne Steinman.
Organiser Kris Rose said Lynn Redding, who was vice captain, cut the beautiful cake that was made specially with our school emblem - kindly donated by Helena Dentrinos.
Decorations and hysterical trivia segment were put together by Jenny Barry.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Ms Rose said a running slideshow of past and present student memories was put together by Michelle Renshaw and the remaining organising committee of Deb Korff, Kath Packham and Jenny Gordon organised all the venue bookings, catering and communication.
"We have had a 10-year and 25-year reunion but thanks to us touching base with each other with the help of social media in recent times we sadly found out that we had lost three of our class members which has prompted us to try and have more regular get togethers and we toasted those absent friends on the night with a memorial photo table," Ms Rose said.
"Our last main one was in 2019 when we decided to have a big 40th in 2020 but that had to be cancelled twice due to Covid."
"We finally got this one organised and even due to floods, more Covid, the gas outage in Bathurst with no hot water and then electricity outages as well we still had a fabulous weekend.
"We had girls who travelled from Coonabarabran, Trundle, Cowra, Sydney, Forster, Central Coast, South Coast."
She said the next reunion is now going to be organised for their 45th in 2025.
"We are already contacting girls who attended from Year 7 in 1975 through to Year 12 in 1980."
