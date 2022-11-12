Western Advocate

Dio's class of 1980 together remembering the fun times

November 12 2022 - 5:00pm
THE Class of 1980 from the Diocesan Catholic Girls High School - now McKillop College, came together on the weekend to celebrate their 40th reunion, albeit delayed two years thanks to Covid-19.

