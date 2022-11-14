Western Advocate
Brad Schumacher and Tim Slade place second in GT World Challenge Australia enduro at the Mount

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
The Schumacher Motorsport Audi driven by Brad Schumacher and Tim Slade placed second in Sunday's three-hour GT World Challenge Australia enduro. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

IT wasn't the win Schumacher Motorsport had been hoping for, but the "little team from Bathurst" sure stuck it to motor sport powerhouse Triple Eight Race Engineering at Mount Panorama.

