BATHURST State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers have pleaded to the community to "stay sensible" amidst widespread flooding across the region.
The Macquarie River reached the major flood level around 10am on Monday morning, with the SES deploying flood rescue operators and crews across the Bathurst region.
A SES spokesperson took to the NSW SES Bathurst Unit Facebook page to urge residents to avoid flood waters.
"If it's flooded, forget it," they said.
"We really need the community to stay sensible so we can reach out to the people most in need."
The spokesperson expected roads to remain flooded, as water continues to make its way down stream.
"Bathurst is currently at major flood levels and our crews are out across town," they said.
"The water is still making its way from White Rock, so expect most roads to be flooded.
"Please keep an eye of Bathurst Regional Council for local road closures and Life Traffic NSW between towns."
Flooding comes after Bathurst was smashed by its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with the region hit by mass road closures.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst received 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning.
Bathurst hasn't had that much rainfall in a 24-hour period since February 1997, with 92mm recorded in a single day.
