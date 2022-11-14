PEOPLE unable to get home due to flooding and road closures are welcome to take shelter at the Bathurst RSL Club until the situation improves.
The club has waived its rules around membership to allow for anyone in the area to come to the club during what it has deemed to be an emergency.
General manager Peter Sargent said the club is happy to provide a comfortable place for people to sit to wait out the road closures.
"Anybody that's stuck on the Bathurst side of the river is welcome to come in and wait it out with us," he said.
At this stage, the club plans to be open through to midnight, however it will continue to review the situation as more information comes to light.
During that time, people are welcome to sit and have a drink, and the bistro will also be open for meals.
Mr Sargent said some staff have been able to come to work, but the club will remain open and serve patrons as best it can.
"We've had some staff who are unable to work, but the great thing about our team is they always jump in and give it their all to make sure everyone gets looked after," he said.
"I think the key thing is that we've got plenty of room. You don't have to be a member. If you just want to come in and have a glass of water, then you're welcome to. If you want to have a meal and a beer, or a meal and a drink, you're welcome to do that, too.
"... We'll continue to review the situation and adjust our offering as necessary, as we need to, to look after our community.
"That what we do. We always stand ready."
For more information about road closures, check the Live Traffic website or the Bathurst Regional Council and Bathurst SES Facebook pages.
