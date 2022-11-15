Western Advocate
The Macquarie River level in Bathurst is dropping following flash flood event

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:35pm, first published 12:30pm
THE Macquarie River in Bathurst is receding and has now dropped to the minor flood level, following an almost record breaking flash flooding event on Monday, November 14.

