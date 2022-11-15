THE Macquarie River in Bathurst is receding and has now dropped to the minor flood level, following an almost record breaking flash flooding event on Monday, November 14.
The river rose to four centimetres off the flood record for Bathurst, peaking at 6.65 metres, with the event causing chaos around the town.
State Emergency Services (SES) media officer David Rankine said there was a lot of genuine concern around town and thanked the community and the SES staff and volunteers for their proactive response.
"What we want to do is thank the local community, because there was a lot of flood preparation go on," he said.
"We ran out of sandbags yesterday afternoon as people were proactively coming to get them from the unit and we want to thank those people for being really proactive and getting on the front foot with their own flood preparation.
"For a flooding event it was very much a flash flood response, it wasn't a typical event that we would see here in Bathurst. People took it in their stride and the community worked together to get through it."
READ MORE:
Mr Rankine said the local SES volunteers are focusing on restocking and resting, with eyes now on the weather event predicted for this weekend, Saturday, November 19, through to Monday, November 21.
While a more accurate prediction will be provided later this week, Mr Rankine said there is another front coming through and locals should prepare for the river to rise again.
"Our volunteers did an amazing job over the last few days of serving their community in some really appalling weather conditions, and our eyes are now focused on preparations for another front that's coming through over the weekend into Monday again next week," he said.
"It's hard to get a prediction, obviously as it gets closer we'll have a better idea, but certainly another front is coming through so we can expect to see renewed river conditions and rises this time next week."
Mr Rankine said they didn't receive as many calls for assistance as they had anticipated, which was good, with no one in Bathurst becoming stranded in floodwater and only a few calls for fallen trees.
With the soil so wet, trees falling when the wind picks up will continue to be a hazard and Mr Rankine said with a break in the rainy weather, now would be the best time for locals to contact an arborist to look at any trees they are concerned about.
As water continues to subside, the wreckage it's left in it's wake becomes known and residents are warned that there will be some significant road damage and to exercise caution and plan ahead when travelling.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.