Western Advocate

Which roads are closed as Bathurst recovers from major flooding

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hereford Street remains closed as workers clear the man-made levee bank. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

A NUMBER of roads remain closed across the Bathurst region, as it recovers from major flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.