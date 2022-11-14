A NUMBER of roads remain closed across the Bathurst region, as it recovers from major flooding.
As of 8.20am on Tuesday morning, the following roads are closed:
Roads that have previously been closed but have since reopen include:
According to Bathurst Regional Council, works will commence to remove temporary levees at Church Lane, Stephens Lane and Hereford Street.
Once these works have been completed the laneways will reopen to traffic.
The river level has dropped substantially overnight but there is significant damage to the road network.
The high river levels came after Bathurst was smashed by 86.4 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period to 9am on Monday morning.
This is the most amount of rain in a single 24-hour period, which was set back in February 1997 when 92mm fell.
People are urged to continue to put safety first as the river remains high.
The message is to not enter floodwaters under any circumstances.
For the latest information on road closures, check the Live Traffic website or the Bathurst Regional Council and Bathurst SES Facebook pages.
