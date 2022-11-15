Western Advocate
Jacob Ryan takes five wicket haul for Bathurst in narrow Western Zone Premier League loss to Dubbo

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:43pm, first published November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
Jacob Ryan almost won Saturday's Western Zone Premier League game for Bathurst.

WHEN Bathurst managed to score only 123 in Saturday's Western Zone Premier League game against Dubbo they needed someone to stand tall with the ball.

