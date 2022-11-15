NSW Police has sent on two geo-targeted text messages in a bid to find two elderly Eugowra residents lost following Monday's devastating flood.
Dianne Smith, aged 60, last spoke to a relative on the phone about 9.30am Monday, November 14, after calling from her car in Eugowra.
When relatives were not able to contact her again she was reported missing to officers from Parkes Police Station.
Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec, aged 85, was last seen at a home in Evelyn Street, Eugowra, about 9am also on Monday morning.
When family could not locate him or contact him, he was reported missing to officers from Central West Police District, who commenced an investigation into his whereabouts.
Family and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Police have conducted a number of inquiries and have commenced extensive searches in the area utilising Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, and the Volunteer Rescue Association.
Investigating police have also issued a geo-targeted message in the Eugowra area.
Diane is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 160cm tall with brown hair.
Les is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 180-185cm tall, of medium build, with grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Les or has any information regarding his location is urged to contact Central West police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
