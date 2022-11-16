Oberon, Lithgow and Wallerawang asked to reduce gas use

JEMENA is asking customers in Oberon, Lithgow, and Wallerawang to reduce their gas use - particularly for heating - where it is safe to do so, following a significant and unexpected increase in demand.
As a result of an incident on the Young-Lithgow Pipeline, supply to Wallerawang, Oberon and Lithgow is currently being maintained via a temporary solution that involves gas being transported by a LNG truck into the region.
This solution is only able to supply a limited amount of gas and unseasonably cold weather has resulted in a significant increase in gas usage.
Jemena is monitoring gas supplies closely and will keep customers updated as the situation evolves.
Temporary Pipeline Solution
At the same time as the LNG solution is providing some gas supply to these communities, APA crews are continuing to work hard at progressing the installation of a temporary pipeline solution at the site of the damaged pipeline at the Macquarie River.
While APA has continued to make strong progress on this option, the heavy rain and weather conditions on Sunday, November 13 have impacted access to the site.
APA crews anticipate being able to continue construction of the temporary pipeline on Thursday, November 17 after repairing the access roads on Wednesday.
Given these weather conditions, APA anticipates the completion of the temporary pipeline solution early next week, subject to weather. APA will continue to assess this on a daily basis.
As soon as the temporary pipeline is complete, it will enable full gas supply to be reinstated into the Wallerawang, Lithgow, and Oberon areas.
