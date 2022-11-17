Water levels have steadied in Forbes, but they'll remain high for another day or so, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.
The Lachlan River at Forbes' Iron Bridge is at 10.68 metres and steady as what the Bureau describes as "a prolonged flood peak" passes through Forbes to Cottons Weir.
The water level is expected to remain about the same through Friday, the Bureau says in the flood bulletin released 11am Thursday, November 17.
It will be days before we know the real impact, but we already know floodwaters have entered some homes and businesses that weren't inundated on November 5.
Assessments of that flood - the biggest to come into Forbes township in decades - had only just been carried out when Forbes received a whopping 118mm in 24 hours and the community was told to brace for another and potentially bigger inundation.
Assessments were still in progress but revealed 360 buildings had been damaged, including:
Forbes Public School, with a mighty community effort and support from Rural Fire Service and Australian Defence Force, welcomed students and staff back for one day.
Around Forbes, the river levels are higher than previous record flood peaks.
The Lachlan River at Nanami peaked at 13.79 metres - higher than the 1974 flood - around midnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Major flooding continues at the Nanami gauge, where the water has fallen to 11.95m, and is predicted to remain above the major flood level (10.70 m) through to the end of the week.
Down river at Cottons Weir, the water is at 7.42m and steady, that's higher than the 1952 flood record.
