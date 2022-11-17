Western Advocate

Major flooding will continue in Forbes through the weekend, the Bureau predicts.

November 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Water levels have steadied in Forbes, but they'll remain high for another day or so, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.