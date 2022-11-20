Late nights ahead for Bathurst soccer fans as FIFA World Cup kicks-off

MILLIONS of people around the globe will have their eyes glued to their television sets for the next few weeks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The pinnacle of the world's most popular sport will run from November 20 to December 18, so expect a few tired eyes and co-workers having one to many coffees.
Bathurst couple Macca Brophy and Taylah Murphy will have to adjust their sleeping patterns for the next few weeks, as they plan to be up at all hours of the night to watch powerhouses like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Germany and England battle it out.
Mr Brophy said he's looking forward to see "sporting history in the making".
"There's something really magical about the World Cup," he said.
READ MORE:
"It brings so many different people together to appreciate the worlds game. There's so much passion and excitement you just don't experience with any other sporting tournament.
"I plan to watch as many games as possible, every single fixture in this tournament can produce something incredible and I want to experience as much as possible."
When it comes to Australia's chances at the World Cup - they're facing reigning champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in the group stage - Ms Murphy believes the Socceroos are in a difficult group.
"Look, we're looking better as a squad, but having to verse France and Denmark in the first group stage is going to make us progressing extremely difficult," she said.
"But it'll be a great test for us moving forward."
Mr Brophy is hopeful Australia can get a least a win from one of its three group stage matches.
"Australia are in for a tough tournament, however I'm sure they will do the country proud," he said.
"Hopefully we can bag a point or three against the French or Denmark. We then would have an opportunity in our game against Tunisia who, respectfully, would be our easiest fixture in the group.
"We have a good mixture of experience and youth and other teams will do well to not play with complacency against the Socceroos."
Both of them are backing Brazil to win this year's World Cup, the South American giants having won the tournament of five previous occasions, a record.
This year's World Cup being held out its usual June-July time window due to extreme heat in the summer of host nation Qatar.
Qatar, a desert nation roughly the size of the Sydney metropolitan area, was announced as hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup back in 2010, a source of major controversies.
These include Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, poor human rights and persecution of LGBT people, as well as accusations of bribery to win initial hosting rights.
The first match of the tournament kicks-off at 3am on Monday, November 21, when host nation Qatar plays Ecuador.
Australia will play France on Wednesday, November 23, at 6am, Tunisia on Saturday, November 26, at 9pm, and Tunisia on Thursday, December 1, at 2am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.