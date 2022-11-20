Western Advocate

Late nights ahead for Bathurst soccer fans as FIFA World Cup kicks-off

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
November 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macca Brophy and Taylah Murphy with their football shirt collection. Picture contributed.

MILLIONS of people around the globe will have their eyes glued to their television sets for the next few weeks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.