THEY are mobile, they are agile and they are hostile - the strong work from Panorama Platypi under 12s forward pack has helped them charge into the semi-finals on a five-game winning streak.
On Saturday as the Platypi posted a 32-16 Western Women's Rugby League win over the Midwest Brumbies at Glen Willow Stadium, their pack again provided a whole host of highlights.
Skipper Dakoda Hann once more churned out huge metres as she fended off rivals left right and centre, while Liliana Shehata ran hard too.
On top of that it took three and four defenders to drag down Ruby Lamb and Natarleah McKinnon as they both produced arguably their best performances of the season.
"Ruby [Lamb], her confidence has been boosted. We had a bit of trouble with some dropped balls at the start, but now it's not an issue and try and catch her," coach Emma Duke said.
"Our big thing is our forward girls are big and they are fast, a lot of teams don't have that, they might have some big players but they're not fast."
It was hard running that saw the Platypi with a 10-0 lead after seven minutes on Saturday.
First Hann scored her 15th try of the season then from a penalty tap, then Tully Prowse charged straight through the Brumbies defence and crashed over between the sticks.
Ahead 10-0 it was then the Platypi who found themselves having to defend as the Brumbies lifted in front of their home crowd.
But the Platypi held firm. Sienna Clarke and Shehata in particular coming up with some big tackles.
It was a bustling run from Lamb that helped the Platypi get out of their half and when playmaker Ruby Cole then drifted across field then accelerated to cross in the corner, it was 14-0.
The Brumbies did get on the board four minutes out from the break, but it took three sets for the hosts to crack them.
"We work a lot on our try line defence, getting up off the line, and you could see that. They had three sets on our line and only sneakily got over," Duke said.
The Platypi forwards flexed their muscle early in the second half, Hann fending off four tacklers to put her side in good position before Shehata crossed.
Though the Brumbies' effort didn't waver - fullback Sophie Perini ran the length of the field to score a superb solo try and lock Paeyten Masling scored in the dying minutes - the closest they got to the Brumbies was eight points.
McKinnon was rewarded for her efforts with a try, Tahlia Branda wrestled out of a tackle to get over and Clarke crossed too.
The win sees the Platypi qualify for the finals in second spot.
"Yes it is a great way to go into finals. I think we're lucky that our experience over time has really worked well for us," Duke said.
"At the beginning if we were behind the heads would go down, hence the 50 points on us, now the girls are like 'This isn't over until the hooter goes'.
"They're in it, they are gritty, our little Peppa [McWilliam-Gibson] and Emma [Catlin], oh my God, they're only 10.
"We're really, really excited ... it's going to be fun, we're pumped. The girls are playing for each other."
