HE calls Mount Panorama one of the world's best race circuits, he thinks the Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the most important races in the world, but will we get to see ex-Formula 1 star Giancarlo Fisichella take on both?
The now 49-year-old Italian says "Absolutely, absolutely" he'd love to make it happen.
Fisichella reaffirmed his desire to race at Mount Panorama in the 12 Hour earlier this week when interviewed ahead of competing in the S5000 Tasman Series races at the Adelaide 500.
"Absolutely, absolutely, it is one of the most important races in the world and one of the best circuits in the world," Fisichella said.
"I never get a chance to go there, but if there is a possibility yeah I will enjoy, it will be nice."
Fisichella spent 14 seasons racing in Formula 1, representing Minardi, Jordan, Benetton, Sauber, Renault, Force India and Ferrari during his time in that series.
He was a three-time race winner, his victories including being declared the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix champion the week after the race was abandoned 15 laps short for safety reasons.
After his Formula 1 career ended Fisichella continued to race, and has competed in many iconic GT endurance races for Ferrari.
He's a two-time Le Mans 24 Hours class winner and has also stood on the podium of the Daytona 24 Hour.
Fisichella first revealed his desire to drive at Mount Panorama four years ago.
He made the comments when he was in Melbourne to drive in the 2018 Australian GT Championship series opener for Maranello Motorsport.
He did so behind the wheel of the team's 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour winning Ferrari 488 GT3.
"I think the circuit is amazing - it's one of the best circuits in the world," he said.
"I've never driven there, but watching on television, it's just amazing.
"It's my dream [to race there], so let's see what happens."
It was rumoured in 2020 that Fisichella had a deal to race at what was planned to be the inaugural Challenge Bathurst.
He was tipped to drive in the S5000 as part of a grid that would include another man with Formula 1 experience in Rubens Barrichello.
However, COVID-19 meant the Bathurst International did not go ahead in 2020. It only made it's debut at Mount Panorama in early November this year.
While it remains to be seen if Fisichella does one day tackle the Bathurst 12 Hour, the first official entry for the 2023 edition of the enduro has bene locked in.
Renowned German-based Porsche team Manthey has revealed it will join with Australian team EMA Motorsport to tackle the February 3-5 event.
"The season opener of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in Bathurst is a special highlight in the racing calendar," Nicolas Raeder, Manthey's managing director, said.
"With its hilly sections, the Mount Panorama Circuit is reminiscent of the Nordschleife and places very high demands on both the vehicle and the drivers.
"This is exactly where we're experienced from our stints in the Green Hell. And we clearly want to compete for victory in Australia."
