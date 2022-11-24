Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Giancarlo Fisichella reaffirms his desire to race in the Bathurst 12 Hour

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giancarlo Fisichella, pictured driving the 2017 Bathurst 12 Hour winning Ferrari in Melbourne, says he'd 'absolutely' love to race in the Mount Panorama enduro.

HE calls Mount Panorama one of the world's best race circuits, he thinks the Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the most important races in the world, but will we get to see ex-Formula 1 star Giancarlo Fisichella take on both?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.