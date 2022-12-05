Western Advocate
Horror crash at Adelaide ends Brad Schumacher's GT World Challenge Australia class championship bid

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:10am, first published 8:45am
Brad Schumacher's good friend and team-mate Sergio Pires was involved in a huge crash at Adelaide.

WATCHING team-mate and good friend Sergio Pires make huge impact with a concrete wall at nearly 200km/hr - it was a horror moment which shook Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher.

