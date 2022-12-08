IF SOMEONE went into cardiac arrest in front of you, and three to five minutes was the difference between life or death, would you know what to do?
Owner of Industry Training and Assessment Services Kylie Johnston has made it her mission to promote the installation of devices around Bathurst that are crucial in savings someone's life if they go into cardiac arrest.
Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are portable machines designed to restore a normal, functioning heartbeat in a person who has experienced a cardiac arrest.
Only around 10 per cent of people who go into cardiac arrest survive, and those chances significantly increase when an AED can be used within three to five minutes.
"So anyone who has a cardiac arrest, if they can get a defib on them sooner they can increase their recovery rate up to 70 per cent, without a defib their recovery rate is about 10 per cent," Ms Johnston said.
"If we can save just one life that is fantastic."
Ms Johnston is working in collaboration with Greg Page, the original yellow Wiggle who suffered a cardiac arrest while performing on stage.
Mr Page was one of the lucky few who was saved thanks to an AED and the quick response by people around him.
Mr Page went on to create an organisation called Heart of the Nation, which focuses on creating awareness and promoting AEDs in communities right across the country.
Ms Johnston has teamed up with him on this venture and is doing her bit to promote the importance of AEDs.
While some Bathurst businesses do have AEDs, they are often not noticeable, so Ms Johnston is currently pushing Heart of the Nation's incentive to make the signage bright yellow so in an emergency the AED kits stand out.
"It's just making them more obvious, with Heart of the Nation the incentive is to make the signage yellow, so instead of having green and white signs that blend in with the other emergency signs, it's just making them more prominent so in an emergency people can quickly access them," she said.
Dan Murphy's Bathurst is the latest business to jump on board and install an AED kit.
Store manager Mark Pinkerton said it's a company-wide move and is a fantastic idea.
"It's just a good thing for the community and for our staff and patrons," he said.
"It's all pretty intuitive to use, it tells you exactly what to do when you need to use it."
While training can be provided, a person does not need to have any accreditation to use an AED.
Each kit comes with precise instructions that are easy to follow.
However, Ms Johnston said if any Bathurst businesses would like training, she is more than happy to provide that service.
"This initiative is close to my heart, and if company's do have an AED and want training I'm quite prepared to come and train the staff so they do know how to use it in case of an emergency," she said.
Ms Johnston said it's so important to not only create awareness around using AEDs, but also promoting that they are here in Bathurst and they do save lives.
South Australia recently passed a bill making it mandatory for schools, universities, libraries, sporting facilities, local council offices, swimming pools, some privately-owned buildings and certain emergency services vehicles to be fitted with AEDs.
Ms Johnston is advocating for Bathurst to follow suit and for businesses to get on board and install an AED.
One day it could save a life.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.