EVERYTHING was sweet and dandy recently for those who took the time to decorate gingerbread houses with treats and candy.
Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) hosted a gingerbread house decorating session on Wednesday, December 7, which saw children and families coming together to help spread Christmas cheer.
Participants were provided with pre-constructed gingerbread houses and trains, and a multitude of mixed lollies to decorate their Christmas culinary creations.
There were smarties and sour straps, candy canes and cookies, and mint leaves and marshmallows.
These goodies were cemented to the walls of the constructions, all thanks to individual ideas and icing.
The event was hosted as a means to provide those in the community who are less fortunate, or may find Christmas to be a difficult time of the year, with the chance to channel their creativity.
