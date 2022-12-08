Western Advocate
Breaking

Man under guard in hospital at Lithgow after road spikes used to bring police pursuit to end

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INVESTIGATIONS have begun following a major police operation that brought the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels, near Lithgow, to a standstill on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.