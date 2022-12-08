Man under guard in hospital at Lithgow after road spikes used to bring police pursuit to end

INVESTIGATIONS have begun following a major police operation that brought the Great Western Highway at Bowenfels, near Lithgow, to a standstill on Thursday afternoon.
A silver Mercedes ended up between two bridges on the highway at about 1.30pm on Thursday, December 8 after a police pursuit.
Police released a statement that said the pursuit began after the 33-year-old male driver is alleged to have failed to pay for petrol at a service station on Medley Street, Gulgong at around 11am.
"The service station employee immediately reported the theft to police, who commenced inquiries," Senior Constable Ben Gambin said in the statement.
"Shortly afterwards, officers from the Mudgee Highway Patrol noticed the Mercedes travelling along the Castlereagh Highway, Menah [north-west of Mudgee]."
Police started a pursuit in Mudgee, but it needed to be terminated due to safety concerns, according to Senior Constable Gambin.
The pursuit recommenced after a sighting of the vehicle at Capertee.
According to Senior Constable Gambin, officers were able to deploy road spikes on the highway at Lidsdale, near Wallerawang, causing the tyres to become deflated.
"The vehicle continued driving into the Farmers Creek, Lithgow, where the driver was arrested," Senior Constable Gambin said.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and treated the man, before taking him to Lithgow Hospital, where he remains under police guard.
