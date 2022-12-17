Western Advocate
Health

Bathurst GP Dr Pav Phanindra reminds locals to protect themselves from viruses

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
December 18 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst GP Dr Pav Phanindra says it's important to protect ourselves this festive season. Photo by Amy Rees

WITH the holiday season upon us and people travelling and gathering with family and friends, residents are reminded to maintain good hygiene habits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.