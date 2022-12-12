What a difference six months makes: we've gone from 15 degrees ... to 15 degrees

IT was mid-June and early winter and Bathurst, after a bit of a build up, was about to hit 15 degrees.
Fast forward six months (and all of spring) and Bathurst is about to hit ... well, 15 degrees.
Thursday's forecast maximum won't be the city's coldest December day - that dubious honour belongs to 11.4 degrees on December 1, 1934 - but it will be more than 10 degrees below the long-term average.
It will also be pretty much the same temperature as the coldest December day for Bathurst in 2021: 15.5 degrees on the 10th day of that month.
And the reason for the burst of cold?
Meteorologist Steph Spackman said a low pressure system moving across the country, which now sits off the coast of Tasmania, is similar to weather patterns we've seen throughout spring.
The system stretches a lot further south, closer to Antarctica, and when that happens, winds catapult cold air over the south-east of Australia.
"It's a spinning wheel. The wheel catches the cold air in the south and then pulls it up and sends it to Australia," she said.
"What we have is essentially a cold pool of air ... continuing to travel north. Some of those temps are quite cool; cold enough to possibly see snow in higher regions."
For the record, "higher regions" means above 1200/1300m in NSW.
The cold snap this week will keep Lithgow to a top of 14 degrees on Thursday and Orange to just 12 degrees.
Bathurst had a cold weather dress rehearsal on Monday afternoon when the official temperature was 16.4 degrees at 6pm but the feels-like temperature, as a freezing westerly blew, was just 6.7 degrees.
When Bathurst was 15.3 degrees on June 20:
