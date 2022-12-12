Western Advocate

Bathurst to struggle to just 15 degrees in mid-December

Updated December 13 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:55am
What a difference six months makes: we've gone from 15 degrees ... to 15 degrees

IT was mid-June and early winter and Bathurst, after a bit of a build up, was about to hit 15 degrees.

