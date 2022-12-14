SIXTY-TWO ducks, the Queen Charlotte Vale Creek and $12,500 for some good causes.
That's the wrap-up after the proceeds were distributed this week from the Rotary Club of Bathurst's 2022 Great Corporate Duck Race.
Postponed a number of times due to wet weather, the race finally went ahead in late November when the water level in the Queen Charlotte Vale Creek dropped enough to accommodate the inanimate competitors.
In the end, there were 62 ducks representing numerous Bathurst businesses, each of which had paid to be part of it.
Rotary Club of Bathurst incoming president Iain McKean was at 2BS this week to present $5000 in proceeds from the event to Wattle Tree House, $5000 to Meals on Wheels and $2500 to Bathurst Community Transport.
"We want to keep the money locally and are looking for organisations that we can support each year who can benefit from the money raised from the duck race," Mr McKean said.
"We hope next year that when Steve [duck race co-ordinator Steve Semmens] comes around and approaches businesses for sales of a duck that they can see that all money collected goes to local charities."
Mr McKean said the Rotary Club of Bathurst was "immensely grateful" to the businesses of Bathurst for supporting the fundraiser.
