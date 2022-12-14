Western Advocate
Proceeds distributed from Rotary Club of Bathurst's 2022 Great Corporate Duck Race

Updated December 15 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
Bathurst Meals on Wheels president Dr Donald Alexander, Great Corporate Duck Race co-ordinator Steve Semmens, Rotary Club of Bathurst incoming president Iain McKean and past president Chris Morgan-Hunn, Patrick O'Connor from Bathurst Community Transport and Kristy Benham from Wattle Tree House.

SIXTY-TWO ducks, the Queen Charlotte Vale Creek and $12,500 for some good causes.

