So, what was happening in Bathurst in December 1901?
The Bathurst District Band was continuing to play each week in the evenings in Machattie Park and would do so until after Christmas.
The dredge master of the Fish River Gold Dredging Company reported that for the week ending on Saturday last, he obtained 25ozs, 4dwts of gold for about 90 hours' work. Delays were caused because much of the fuel was too green.
Regular reports were in the National Advocate newspaper concerning the war in South Africa.
The Catholic Young Men's Society members were partaking in their weekly debating competition. Some competing were Messrs. J. McNally, P. O'Donohoe, J. Modeler, G. Larkin, T. O'Brien, M.J. Meagher, J. O'Donnell, E. Mullins, H. Larkin and E. O'Brien.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
December 18 featured the annual distribution of prizes in connection with St. Mary's College (Convent of Mercy) in Bathurst in their Lady's schoolroom in the presence of a large assemblage, including Right Rev. Dr Dunne, Bishop of Bathurst; Very Reverend J. Byrne (Stanislaus' College), Revs J. O'Dowd, J. Slattory and Bro. Bernard.
An enjoyable entertainment was provided by the pupils.
The program opened with the hymn Of Sweet, Sweet Mother, which was followed by a violin solo.
About 30 young ladies, dressed alike, in white dresses with blue sashes, and carrying crooks, went through a series of evolutions termed the Empire Drill.
Different movements were gone through in a manner that showed that the young ladies had been carefully trained. The drill was very well done and the figures presented were very pretty.
An orchestra, consisting of 12 violins, piano and organ, concluded a splendid program by playing the Melbourne March.
The entertainment was followed by the annual prize-giving and medals, some of which were distributed by his Lordship: nature painting with a gold medal to Miss Boyd; music medal to Miss Daley; typewriting prizes to Misses E. Murphy, K. Lewis, L. Donohoe, F. Byers, Myrtle Ryan, May, Boylson, L. Gair and V. Donohoe; Latin - first prize, Miss Sharpe; algebra - Miss Sharpe; English - Miss Daley; arithmetic - Miss Ivy Harrison; history - Miss C. Chippindall; and mapping - Miss Daley.
A dedication service was conducted on Sunday, December 22 at Holy Trinity Church in memory of those men who gave their lives during the Boer War. There was also a parade of the local military forces.
The Mounted Rifles (under Lieutenant Ranken), accompanied by Captain Machattie, and B Company, 3rd Infantry Regiment (under Captain Hudson), preceded by the Mounted Rifles Regimental Band, under Mr S. Lewins, marched from the Orderly Room to Kelso.
The service was led by the Rev. G.S. Oakes, while the preacher was the Right Rev. Dr Camidge, Bishop of Bathurst. A large public turnout witnessed the procession.
Just two days before Christmas, the National Advocate printed a warning about celebrating at Christmas:
Eat, drink, and be merry is a good motto for this time of the year; providing that you do not overindulge. Over-doing of any sort is more than likely to necessitate a course of Bile Beans. Over-eating, over drinking and over-working all help to cause indigestion, constipation and biliousness. These ailments could be prevented if Bile Beans were taken in time, but if you do contract an attack of either you will find no surer or quicker way to get over it than by taking a course of this remedy.
All ailments such as indigestion, constipation, biliousness, debility, headache, face pimples and bad blood are more or less caused by insufficient liver action. This is just what Bile Beans will rectify. They enable the liver to help itself, stimulate the flow of the bile, thus causing better digestion, purify the blood, giving vigour and clear complexion.
Merry Christmas and festive new year to all our readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.