Arthur Clancy drives $51 outsider Rose Of Juliana to victory

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
Arthur Clancy sprung a surprise at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night when winning aboard $51 outsider Rose Of Juliana. Picture by Coffee Photography and Framing

HE'S he man who once tried to sell a problem horse by offering a free pack of Panadol in the deal, but now as Arthur Clancy's 80th birthday approaches he's a man who still knows how to win.

