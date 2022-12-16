ONE of the Central Tablelands' most iconic tourist destinations is set to undergo a major upgrade to protect, enhance and make it easier to access for generations to come.
On Thursday, the NSW Government announced $30.7 million to improve the world's oldest open cave system, including a facelift to decades-old infrastructure and additional habitat protection for Jenolan's resident platypus population.
A five-year draft master plan for the precinct has also been released for public comment, with the master plan including a commitment by the Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust to undertake a feasibility study for aerial access, which could reduce road traffic within the precinct significantly.
Oberon mayor Mark Kellam said the master plan is an exciting prospect for the caves.
"When the master plan for the caves is executed, it's going to be a major benefit because the caves will be open and a much better cave precinct than it is now," he said.
"The feasibility study for aerial access is absolutely fantastic too. That's been simmering away for years now.
"The main entrance off the Great Western Highway to the Jenolan Caves had a catastrophic failure almost two years ago now.
"That has not been repaired and unlikely to be repaired completely. The money available for aerial access will be for a cable car of some description. That's really good news."
Cr Kellam said any aerial access will all-but remove road traffic in the Jenolan Caves precinct.
"The aerial access will be a great attraction for itself, as you'll be doing a ride down into the Jenolan Caves precinct. That's pretty steep country, so it'll be a magnificent view," he said.
"It'll also reduce the road traffic that goes down into the Jenolan Caves. Actually, there'll be almost no road traffic at all. That's great for the cave precinct and great for the wildlife. It's respect that is due to it, being a World Heritage Site."
Cr Kellam said the upgrade to the caves would even be a boost to the town of Oberon itself.
"The caves bring tourists into the area and it's a reasonably stable employer of people down in the caves because there's the restaurant, cafe, cave houses and the caves," he said.
"I think with an aerial access, more people will come into the Oberon township itself, rather than bypassing it. That will provide opportunities for more tourist services to open up in the town."
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the planned works and draft master plan proposals will ensure the tourist destination is able to deliver high-quality, nature-based visitor experiences into the future.
"Access to Jenolan Caves is via one road, which has been repeatedly impacted by severe wet weather and is currently undergoing emergency repairs to restore access as soon as possible," he said.
"Work on restoring access after landslips in July and further damage in October is underway, but it is clear safe all-weather access is required and that consideration be given to aerial access options to provide resilience for this world heritage listed location.
"The draft master plan proposes a feasibility study of future aerial access options to ensure ongoing access to this important site and its 250 caves and internationally acclaimed show caves.
"Jenolan Caves has welcomed visitors for more than 100 years and we want to ensure we can preserve and protect this special place and enhance the experience for all future visitors, safely and sustainably."
A new gateway to welcome guests and provide access to the village centre is also outlined in the draft master plan.
Other plans include a redesign of the grand arch precinct, new self-guided walks through the Nettle and Arch Caves and upgrades to walking tracks, buildings and camping areas.
The draft grand arch precinct master plan is on exhibition from December 19 and can be viewed at the Jenolan Caves website.
