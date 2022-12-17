Western Advocate

Change to Bathurst Bullet services as repairs set to get started on Blue Mountains train line following derailment

Updated December 18 2022 - 11:14am, first published 10:43am
Damage to concrete sleepers on the Blue Mountains rail line following a freight train derailment on December 14. Picture: Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle's Facebook page

BATHURST Bullet train services to Sydney will terminate at Lithgow and buses will replace trains in both directions to Blacktown as the line over the Blue Mountains is closed for repairs.

Local News

