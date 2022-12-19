Nathan Turnbull picked up three wins on Friday night at Dubbo Showground but none were bigger than the Peter Lew Memorial.
Dubbo's Carnival of Cups night was another successful evening for Turnbull as he won three races as a trainer/driver while also driving a winner for Gary Eyre.
After a second-place drive earlier in the evening, Turnbull went one better in the Peter Lew Memorial (2120m) to win with Mista Macneedy ($8).
Following the race, Turnbull admitted he thought the gelding would be able to produce a strong performance after being somewhat of an outside chance.
"I was quietly confident because of the barrier draw, I thought I could get a quick start on a few of the favourites who drew back row," he said.
Starting on the front row, Mista Macneedy got off to a flying start to lead the field during the first lap but was unable to put much distance between himself and second place.
As the race went on, several runners looked to challenge for the lead but just weren't quick enough to overtake Turnbull as he kept control of the race's pace.
Across the back straight, Mista Macneedy kicked away to put a bit of distance between second place before just holding on to take the win by more than a metre.
Steve Turnbull's Bettor Keppel ($51) finished second well ahead of Promising ($5) trained by Bernie Hewitt.
Leading the race from start to finish, Turnbull knew Mista Macneedy had enough pace to control the run after only just one start prior to Friday night.
"I've only had him for the two starts and his first start he showed really good gate speed and lead," he said.
"He drew the back row so I knew he had the gate speed to do it, we thought we definitely would try and capitalise on it."
At times the lead looked unassailable but Turnbull was pleased with how the gelding reacted towards the line as the field closed in.
"We were sort of really burning up the back straight because I knew that's where they would come," he said.
"I really wanted to get them chasing me, don't get me wrong we didn't have a real lot left but he was comfortable in the end."
While it wasn't the biggest race of the night, Turnbull confessed he was quite proud to win the memorial event, especially given the history between his family and the Lews.
"It's very special to win, the Lew family is very popular around this place," he said.
"We get on good with all of them, it's been a bit of rivalry the Turnbulls against the Lews but it is always special to win their memorial and we all get along well at the end of the day."
The very next race, Turnbull continued his form as Camanchi Warrior ($21) took out the Quambys Stayers Cup (2525m) by a massive margin.
Don Arthur also won for the trainer in the Wayne and Julie Loader Pace (1720m).
