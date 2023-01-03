A NEW shopfront has opened its doors along William Street, but according to owner Ali Cheema, the Kwik-E-Mart stocks more than you'll find at your average convenience store.
Opening on December 26, the Kwik-E-Mart has seen an impressive amount of foot traffic, with some items already flying off the shelves.
"We've had a great response," Mr Cheema said.
"We've already run out of some stock but we will be getting more in.
"Everyone walks in and just says 'wow, you've got this, wow you've got that, I don't have to go to Sydney anymore. I'll bring back my mum, I'll bring back my dad, my kids are going to love this.'"
The Kwik-E-Mart carries a wide array of items, including typical convenience store goods such as snacks, emergency supplies, cleaning products and crafting materials.
It also stocks some goods that are not-so-typical for a convenience store.
"The Kwik-E-Mart doesn't just offer convenience, we have spices as well," Mr Cheema said.
The store also sells cigarettes, and other smoking devices and products.
"We're also different, because we're the only store that has shisha for sale. Nobody has shisha or hookahs for sale in the Central West," Mr Cheema said.
"We have flavours, we have pipes, we have coals, we have everything."
In addition to the convenience items, spices and smoking products, the Kwik-E-Mart also carries an expansive supply of American confectionery.
"We've got all your American drinks, American chocolates, lollies, chips, cereals, everything," Mr Cheema said.
"I don't think there would be a place on this side of Penrith that has our range."
An added bonus to the store is that, according to Mr Cheema, the goods are all very reasonably priced.
"We are tying to keep the premium prices down so they are either the same or less than it is in Sydney," he said.
Overall, Mr Cheema was very excited with the reception the Bathurst community has shown to the Kwik-E-Mart and urged anyone and everyone to come and visit.
"Thank you, come again," he said.
The store has opened right next door to The Jewel of Bathurst, which is also owned by the Cheema family, who are hoping to create a mutually beneficial relationships with other William Street businesses.
