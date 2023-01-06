Western Advocate
Business

Kings Antiques to close in early 2023 as Martin and Judy look to retire

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
January 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy and Martin King, owners of Kings Antiques, are preparing to retire and close their store after nearly a decade in business. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

FOR almost a decade, Martin and Judy King have been Bathurst's antique experts, building up a reputation for their shop as a must-visit destination for locals and visitors keen to give life to treasurers from times gone by.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.