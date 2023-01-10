A NEW car dealership could be coming to Kelso, with a development application (DA) lodged for a vacant block of land on the highway alongside Clancy Motors
Bathurst Regional Council received the $3.8 million plans this week, proposing to build a vehicles sales and hire premises at 180 Sydney Road, Kelso.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), which was prepared by Anthony Daintith Town Planning on behalf of the applicant, the premises would include a new car franchise and a 4WD sales store.
In addition, the rear of the building would be used as an ancillary workshop for the fitting of accessories, such as bull bars.
The building plans indicate a car showroom, capable of displaying five vehicles, would be positioned at the front western corner of the building, with a Ironman 4x4 showroom to be located next to it on the eastern side of the building.
There would also be 45 car spaces provided on the site, which the SoEE confirms to meet the requirements under the Bathurst Development Control Plan.
It appears the proposed development would be an extension of the Clancy Motors car dealership next door.
The proposed site is 3440 square metres in size, and it is proposed that the development would have a total gross floor area of 2647 square metres.
Entry to the site would be via an existing driveway off Sydney Road, and there is also a proposal for an internal driveway to link to the Clancy Motors site to the east.
The site is zoned B5 Business Development and a car yard is permissible on the site with consent.
In the SoEE, Mr Daintith said the proposed development "can generally be shown to be consistent with the relevant objectives of the zone".
As the site is vacant, no demolition or vegetation clearing works will be necessary, however, there are plans to carry out landscaping at the front of the site should the development be approved.
It is expected the development will have some impact on traffic in the area.
"There will be additional traffic generated via the creation of the proposed development, but this can be accommodated by the road system without upgrading," Mr Daintith said in the SoEE.
The SoEE expects the development would be complementary to the surrounding area and recommends that the development be approved, subject to standard conditions of consent.
"It is considered that the proposed development, with appropriate conditions of consent, will not have any unacceptable negative impacts on the amenity of the general public," Mr Daintith said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
