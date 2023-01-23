PROMINENT businessman Peter Rogers said he would offload his commercial premises if the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) doesn't come to fruition, saying the facility is vital to the future of the central business district.
The BIMC is proposed to be built on the former Clancy Motors site in Howick Street at a height of 29 metres, with a 21-metre-high associated multi-storey car park to also be part of the project.
There has been some opposition in the community over the proposed location and size of the building, as well as its appearance.
But Mr Rogers says people objecting on any of those grounds need to consider the benefits of the proposal, both for the city's medical services and economic development, which he believes far outweigh the concerns raised.
"Being in the CBD will put people into the CBD and really will probably help the shops that are there, and that's what we need," he said.
"... That is going to change the face of Bathurst. It's going to put 300 people a day in our CBD."
He said the BIMC would attract well-paid specialists to the city, along with their families, who will all be looking for places to eat and places to shop.
It would also bring patients and their families, many of them also becoming potential customers for businesses in the CBD.
"If we can get that medical centre going and we get all those people coming to the CBD, I think you'll see those empty shops then change," Mr Rogers said.
But without the medical centre, he foresees a bleak future for the Bathurst CBD.
"I think if we don't get that medical centre, then I think we're dead," he said.
If the BIMC isn't granted development consent, then Mr Rogers, the owner of multiple commercial premises, would look to withdraw his investment in the CBD.
"If we don't get that integrated medical centre, I'll be selling my shops for whatever I can get. I'm out of there," he said.
"And I reckon a lot of other people will do the same, because our CBD is dying, and I haven't been able to get any traction [in leasing premises]."
While he understands the desire to keep the heritage landscape of Bathurst, he said the proposed BIMC was "way too important" and that means it's time to build up.
"We've got to move on. We're a city now of 45,000 people, we're no longer 20,000. We've got to go up, there's no other way of doing it," he said.
"I lived in Bathurst when it was 20,000. Would I have liked it to stay the same? Yeah, I thought it was great. I knew everyone and everyone knew everyone, it was nice and little, but, I'm sorry, time moves on. You can't do that.
"We've got to look at our kids. I've got grandkids coming on; I don't want them to have to travel to Sydney for a job or somewhere else. I want them to be able to get a job here and live in the city."
In December, 2022, Bathurst Regional Council resolved to adopt an amendment to the Local Environment Plan (LEP) that would make it permissible for the BIMC and associated car park to be built on the Howick Street site at the heights and floor space ratios proposed.
The amendment does not grant consent to the proposal, with that decision to be made at a state level after consideration of a development application.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.