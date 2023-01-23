Western Advocate

Businessman Peter Rogers says the CBD needs proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre

January 24 2023 - 4:30am
Peter Rogers in front of the former Clancy Motors site, proposed to be the location for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

PROMINENT businessman Peter Rogers said he would offload his commercial premises if the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) doesn't come to fruition, saying the facility is vital to the future of the central business district.

