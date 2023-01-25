Birthday party takes a turn when 'strange' man goes on a TV-smashing rampage

BREAKING television's on a "strange" night out has cost a 22-year-old not only a day in court, but thousands of dollars in compensation.
Harrison Wilkma-Dean of Boreas Street, Blackheath, pleaded guilty to damaging property when he appeared before Bathurst Local Court on January 18.
Wilkma-Dean was drinking with friends for a birthday celebration at the Oxford Hotel on the night of August 13 last year where he had about seven vodkas, court papers said.
Shortly before midnight, Wilkma-Dean looked at the three screens mounted on the wall of the club's dance floor and hit one, which caused irreparable damage.
The court heard Wilkma-Dean then pointed to another screen before he threw an object at another television, which broke it.
Staff at the site saw the damage to the screens and watched CCTV footage which showed Wilkma-Dean committing the offences.
Wilkma-Dean was then kicked out of the premises before he had an argument with the duty manager, who called police.
Police said they went to the venue about 1.15am and found Wilkma-Dean sitting on a wall outside.
Police spoke with Wilkma-Dean - who they said was lucid, had red glassy eyes, and smelt of alcohol - about the damage to the televisions, which he denied.
He was given a move on direction by police, who received the CCTV footage on August 16 which, in their opinion, clearly showed the events and Wilkma-Dean causing the damage to the property.
During sentencing in open court, Wilkma-Dean's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client had "no record whatsoever".
"I'm used to people doing really silly things and you're up there with this behaviour that was very strange," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said to Wilkma-Dean following Mr Kuan's submissions.
Wilkma-Dean was put on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction, and ordered to pay $2,409 in compensation for the televisions.
