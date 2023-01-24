Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Our Future

Member for Orange Phil Donato meets with Orange and Cabonne-based greyhound trainers and breeders as support continues for new track in the region

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Orange Phil Donato has taken aim at deputy premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole after the latter described the notion of building a greyhound track anywhere other than Bathurst as 'ridiculous'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.