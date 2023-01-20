Gloves are off ... Bathurst to fight for greyhound track, centre of excellence

THE gloves are off in the city's fight to secure the region's greyhound track, with Member for Bathurst Paul Toole saying he will do everything he can to cement the industry's future in Bathurst.
Greyhounds NSW confirmed earlier this month that Kennerson Park will not be reopening following flooding late last year.
Kennerson Park's racing surface suffered extensive damage and outside fencing was destroyed after floodwaters from the neighbouring Macquarie River completely submerged the track in November.
Since Greyhounds NSW announced the closure, Orange Regional Council has confirmed it has held preliminary discussions with the Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA) on the viability of constructing a new two-turn track in Orange, noting "there could be significant benefits of the sport returning".
Member for Orange, Phil Donato, has also met with the body to further the cause.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
But Mr Toole said he would be doing all he could to ensure the city is the preferred site for a proposed centre of excellence, which would include a greyhound track, for the sport.
"We have to keep the greyhound track in Bathurst," he said on Thursday afternoon.
"This has been part of our community for over 100 years. We have trainers, owners, breeders that all live within this local area.
"It's not just the track, it's an institution where people have gone to see racing. It's also an opportunity for people to go and socialise for events which have taken place here in the town for decades."
Mr Toole said he has met with members of GBOTA in relation to greyhound racing and discussed the Bathurst track when the flooding occurred.
"Last year I went down and walked around the track with members of the club. We walked around having a look at the extent of the damage and at that time they weren't sure whether they would rebuild or look at a greenfield site somewhere else across the city," he said.
"As part of those discussions, they indicated to me that they were going to have conversations with Bathurst Regional Council to look at what opportunities and possibilities there might be for available land around the city.
"They also proposed the idea of doing a land swap [council, however, told the Western Advocate this week that it is not interested in a land swap 'at this stage']."
Mr Toole said council needs to look at what land may be available around the city for a new track.
"And when we're talking about a new track, we're not talking about a replacement of what was there," he said.
"We're talking about building a centre of excellence. I know this week they [GBOTA] have met with [Bathurst] council again in relation to looking at available land, and I think council has told them some blocks available for them to consider."
Mr Toole said he had spoken to - and has been working with - council to make sure the track stays in the Bathurst area.
"The worst thing would be to see GBOTA moving - to another town or to another region to set up another track," he said.
"I mean, Bathurst is ideally located ... we are quite central here. That is why the decision was made when I was racing minister to put the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission here in Bathurst because of our position, but also because of racing here in the city.
"We know it creates jobs and drives economic activity and, most importantly, we know it supports local businesses, so it's absolutely critical that we give GBOTA the opportunity to be able to look at designing and planning a new track here in Bathurst."
Mr Toole said state government funding was also something that could be considered.
"I think it's something we can look at, definitely," he said.
"Obviously it's a decision of GBOTA."
But he said an alternative site must first be sourced.
"Then we can obviously sit down with GBOTA and determine what opportunities there may be for funding.
"There are funding streams available to assist them in relation to building a new track, but, again, they need to find that piece of land first to go to the next stage of designing, planning and costing."
He said Bathurst has always had the track and he won't be sitting back and seeing the track move to Orange.
"I'll be there fighting for the track in Bathurst; that's the rightful place for this facility and the rightful place for it to be rebuilt.
"Everyone is accustomed to travelling to Bathurst, everyone is used to racing here in the city of Bathurst and I think it would be ridiculous to actually think about moving it out of town to another area.
"Having been the previous racing minister and having worked very closely with industry, I understand the value and importance of it here.
"That is why we must do everything we can to ensure we keep it here in the city."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.