Christopher Bettles, 20, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of possessing a prohibited drug

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 30 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
Cops find habitual drug user passed out on the side of the road with syringe

PASSED out on the side of the road with a syringe nearby is how a 'habitual drug offender', as described in court documents, was found by police.

