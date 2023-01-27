Western Advocate
Eric Smith, 23, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after he damaged a woman's car

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated January 27 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
'You were what you said you were': No alcohol for one year for self-described idiot

A SELF-DESCRIBED "d***head" who lost control and dented a woman's car has been told by a magistrate not to consume alcohol for one year.

