'You were what you said you were': No alcohol for one year for self-described idiot

A SELF-DESCRIBED "d***head" who lost control and dented a woman's car has been told by a magistrate not to consume alcohol for one year.
Eric Smith, 23, of George Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 18 to damaging property.
According to court documents, Smith spent the night of November 18 last year drinking at a Bathurst home until the early hours of the following morning when he began to act belligerently towards two witnesses.
Smith smashed a glass bottle on the kitchen floor before he went outside into the backyard, after he was asked by a witness to leave the house.
"I'm going to smash your mum's car," Smith yelled, according to police documents.
The court was told the witnesses heard two loud bangs and ran to the window to see Smith standing next to one of the women's cars, which had two large dents to the passenger and rear passenger door.
Police arrived about 5.45am and saw Smith standing at the front door.
"I'm a d***head," Smith said to police when asked for his name.
Police then knocked on the front door and spoke with the witnesses, who said Smith's actions were out of character.
Officers walked to the backyard where they saw the maroon Mazda had dents with footprints in the centre.
Smith was placed under arrest and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged.
Smith's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court during sentencing his client's actions were "spontaneous" and left him feeling immediate remorse.
"It got out of control," Mr Naveed continued.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said, as a condition of his community correction order (CCO), Smith must keep taking steps to reach rehabilitation in regards to his alcohol use.
"I have a very easy mindset about alcohol; if you're using and abusing it, you're in trouble ... you're the only one who can do it [rehabilitate]," Magistrate Ellis said.
"You were what you said you were to the police."
Smith was placed on a 12-month CCO with supervision at Bathurst Community Corrections, and must abstain from alcohol for the entire period of the order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.