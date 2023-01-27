A MULTI-vehicle accident has caused significant delays along the Great Western Highway.
Live Traffic NSW reports a two-truck, one car collision occurred before 12 noon on Friday, January 27, at Linden in the Blue Mountains.
Emergency Services, Transport for NSW and heavy vehicle tow trucks are currently attending the scene, as of 2.30pm, with Live Traffic NSW reporting that eastbound vehicles are passing slowly through the crash site using the shoulder.
Those planning on travelling towards Sydney are being cautioned to expect delays, with traffic currently backed up to Hazelbrook - around six kilometres from the crash site.
According to Live Traffic NSW, some buses are being delayed up to 80 minutes and people are asked to consider Blue Mountains Line trains instead.
A NSW Ambulance Media representative said no one was taken to hospital following the incident.
