FIRE crews have been on high alert with the increasing temperatures, and on Saturday Bathurst is again in the high fire danger zone.
Fire helicopters were flown in from Sydney on Thursday, January 26, when the region was at significant risk of fire activity.
While the choppers on stand-by have since returned to Sydney, operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow team Jordan Jobson said Bathurst is not out of the woods just yet.
"Tomorrow we go back to high fire danger just for the day, and then we should see a bit of reprieve with some wet weather in the days following that," he said.
"Tomorrow we go back up to high fire danger, particularly in the north of the Bathurst LGA seems to be problem child at the moment. Just with the rain we've had over the last year, the grasslands are quite overgrown."
As of 12 noon on Friday, January 27, Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were monitoring a number of fires north of Bathurst.
Crews were called to the Bruinbun area at around 7pm on Thursday evening, January 26, when a dry lightning storm sparked four grass fires in the region.
Mr Jobson said teams worked through the night to contain the fires and the area is currently being patrolled every few hours.
"Crews have been on the Bridal Track and Bruinbun since about 7pm last night, and they've all just started to withdraw now, so there were crews there overnight and we sent more out this morning," he said.
"The lightning last night seemed to have sparked four grass fires north of the Bathurst area. Each varying from one hectare to about five hectares, however they are all now under control."
Crews are also currently assisting the Mid-Western district with two bushfires, one of which is still to be contained.
Mr Jobson said at this stage no homes have come under immediate threat.
For those living in fire-prone areas, Mr Jobson recommends having a bushfire survival plan.
He said farm survival plans are also available at local Fire Control Centres, which go into detail about how to best safeguard properties and livestock.
